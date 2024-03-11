THE THREE CARD MONTY GUYS RUN CLEANER GAMES: NYC’s Illegal Alien Debit Card Scam. “There’s a scam sweeping New York City. And by ‘New York City,’ I mean ‘the New York City mayor’s office.’ Instead of feeding the illegal aliens New York has lured there as a ‘sanctuary city,’ Eric Adams has decided to just hand out preloaded debit cards.”
