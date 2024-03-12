KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: NY Fire Dept. Brass Are Bringing Back Soviet ‘Knock at the Door’ Vibe. “The firefighters were exercising their right to be critical of a public official, even if it was a little light on tact. Madame Attorney General is a blue state loon who is drunk with power, however, and she is not amused by common folk who disagree with her. She wasn’t going to let this one go.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): So part of NYC’s death spiral is that it can’t keep up its police force, and now they’re going to piss off the firefighters too? I know these people are morons, but still.

Related: