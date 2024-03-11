REPORT: U.S. Embassy In Haiti Evacuating American Personnel Amid ‘Chaos’ From Street Gangs.

The world is on fire with Weekend at Joey’s at the helm of the once most powerful nation on earth. So it’s really no surprise that numerous countries are falling into chaos. The latest example is Haiti. So destabilizing is the situation in Haiti, that the U.S. is evacuating embassy personnel.

What’s the count so far? Last year, Newsweek reported: Joe Biden Slammed for Evacuating ‘Four Embassies’ During Presidency.

“Joe Biden has had to evacuate FOUR embassies in less than 3 years. The media said Biden & Blinken were ‘experts’ and ‘the adults are back in charge.’ The world has been on FIRE since their disaster in Afghanistan. Pray for our country & the 16,000 Americans Biden left in Sudan,” [Rep. Mary Miller D-IL] wrote on Twitter on Sunday. In addition to Sudan, the United States has also suspended embassy operations in Afghanistan after withdrawing its troops in August 2021 and in Ukraine when Russia invaded the Eastern European country last February. However, the embassy in Ukraine reopened last May. The U.S. has also suspended operations in Belarus—whose President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin—due to “security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack.” Meanwhile, Undersecretary of State for Management John Bass said on Saturday that temporarily shutting down the embassy in Sudan was “the only really feasible option for us in this case,” according to CNN.

And of course, there was the embassy lost by Joe’s former(?) boss: Benghazi: Ten Years Later And Forgotten.