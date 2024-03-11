OH, CANADA: Canadians are fleeing the country. Here’s why – and how – they did it.

“For eight years we were trying to save and put together a down payment and get into a home and start a family…. As time went on, we were just falling further and further behind. We were making progress, but we could see that the goal was receding over the horizon perpetually.”

On Feb. 14, 2022, amid the debankings of the Freedom Convoy – a movement they were vocally supportive of, Ryan says his and his partner Jessica’s joint bank accounts were frozen.

“At the time, we didn’t know if this was going to last a day or a week or a month. It was very frightening,” Ryan recalled.

Their bank access was restored within a day, but they never received a satisfactory explanation from RBC, and it “left a mark.”

“That was definitely what made the decision for us – we weren’t going to let that happen to us ever again,” Ryan said.

Five months later, in July 2022, the couple sold everything they had, including a piece of land they had bought in Lunenburg, N.S., and settled outside of La Libertad, El Salvador.