MAYBE THIS WILL BE MORE CONVINCING THAN HIS LAME ATTEMPTS AT BLACKFACE:

Breaking: BLM hoaxer Shaun King and his wife have converted to Islam. King identifies as black and previously identified as a Christian pastor. He regularly uses his large social media platform to threaten people. In 2018, King falsely accused a white man (Robert Cantrell) of… pic.twitter.com/QynYcD6lKi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2024

But if that doesn’t work, he can always transition to being a woman.