INSTAPUNDIT REMAINS 100% HUMAN: Proliferating ‘news’ sites spew AI-generated fake stories. “Propaganda-spewing websites have typically relied on armies of writers, but generative artificial intelligence tools now offer a significantly cheaper and faster way to fabricate content that is often hard to decipher from authentic information.”
