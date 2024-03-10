HMM: BRICS Nations Challenge US Dollar Dominance: Blockchain Payment System In The Works.

This system, fueled by the cutting-edge technology of blockchain, promises to disrupt the current dollar-dominated landscape, potentially altering the course of international trade and finance. Fueling speculation about a potential paradigm shift, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov recently announced plans for a BRICS-led payment system based on blockchain technology. This move is widely seen as a push towards de-dollarization, aiming to reduce reliance on the US dollar in international transactions. Ushakov emphasized the system’s goal to be “convenient for governments, businesses, and common people to use, as well as cost-effective and free of politics,” implying a clear break from the current dollar-centric system.

BRICS is made up of countries you wouldn’t trust to walk your dog, much less hold sway over international trade. The only reason BRICS hasn’t been laughed off the world stage is us.

When the Boomers leave the stage, there will be nothing left. A complete squandering of the legacy their parents’ gave them, and the plate of bounty that fell in their lap when the Cold War ended. History will judge the last quarter century harshly. https://t.co/xVgFsw6BZF — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) March 9, 2024

All we had to do was show a little fiscal restraint, and maintain the naval and air forces we had 30 years ago — but apparently that was too much to ask.