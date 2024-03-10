SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY DIVIDENDS: AOC’s hypocrisy exposed in viral video.

In fact, Ocasio-Cortez is such a fan of aggressive protest tactics that she was even arrested in 2022 while she participated in a protest that blocked the street in front of the Supreme Court amid outrage over the court’s abortion rulings. She apparently believes that it’s perfectly fine to block traffic but unacceptable to yell at someone outside a movie theater. Huh?

This viral incident puts Ocasio-Cortez’s galling hypocrisy on full display. Hopefully, she will learn from this and realize she was wrong to defend invasive and aggressive protests. But don’t hold your breath waiting for Ocasio-Cortez to see her own inconsistency — or you might pass out.