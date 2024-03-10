THIS IS CNN: ‘They Won’t Even #SayHerName’: CNN Refuses to Air State of the Union Ad Blaming Biden for Murder of Laken Riley.

CNN refused to air a conservative group’s State of the Union ad that blamed President Joe Biden for the murder of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed by an illegal immigrant.

Building America’s Future said Friday that major media networks, including Fox News, MSNBC, and Newsmax, all accepted the ad. CNN ultimately rejected it, however.