IT’S THE SUPER-NARROW ARMRESTS THAT ARE THE REAL PROBLEM: Southwest defends new seat redesign after social media backlash. “Enthusiasm has been delayed for the redesign and new seating, with nearly 20,000 negative comments on a TikTok video revealing a first-look at the new RECARGO seats, many of them criticizing the lack of space.”

They thought RECARGO was a good name for a passenger seat?