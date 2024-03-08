THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: The ‘special relationship’ under pressure: Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?

Visible tensions are appearing in the historically close relationship between the White House and Israel, as the war in Gaza becomes a worsening humanitarian disaster and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resists the Biden administration’s push for a change in course. While Biden vocally supports Israel’s stated goals of defeating Hamas and rescuing the hostages that the Palestinian militant group took captive during its Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people, he and other administration officials have expressed increasing criticism of the way in which Israel is carrying out its operations in the Gaza Strip.

“Visible tensions?” This moment would have stopped traffic on CNN had Reagan, Dubya or Trump been caught on a hot mic uttering it: