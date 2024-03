DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA:

NEW: Students in Oklahoma schools have come forward and describe a culture of bullying, hazing, manipulation, and pressure to participate in disgusting dares like licking toes and armpits, spitting in people’s mouths, and having garbage thrown on you.

This has been going on for… pic.twitter.com/VJbV4OGppB

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2024