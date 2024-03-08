THE JOURNOLIST IS HOPPING: A 1-Word Talking Point for Biden’s SOTU Has Gone Out and the Media’s RUNNING With It.

Media types clearly in the tank for Biden. Do yourself a favor and search X for “Biden” and “fiery.” See how many hits you get. This was an angry political speech. The media is reframing it for the White House. pic.twitter.com/ywvPvVQeJt — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) March 8, 2024

And how. This is the current result for typing those words into Google News:

At least the optics weren’t as bad as September 2022, when his handlers inexplicably decided to go full Riefenstahl: