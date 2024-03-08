March 8, 2024

THE JOURNOLIST IS HOPPING: A 1-Word Talking Point for Biden’s SOTU Has Gone Out and the Media’s RUNNING With It.

And how. This is the current result for typing those words into Google News:

At least the optics weren’t as bad as September 2022, when his handlers inexplicably decided to go full Riefenstahl:

Posted at 10:22 am by Ed Driscoll