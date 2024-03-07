WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? Desperate Biden Signs off on U.S. Military Building Infrastructure for Hamas.
‘The President will announce that he’s directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a port in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water medicine, and temporary shelters,’ a senior administration official said on a briefing call with reporters on Thursday.
‘The planning involves the presence of US military personnel on military vessels offshore but does not require US military personnel to go ashore to install the pier or causeway facility that will allow to the transportation of humanitarian assistance,’ a senior defense official said.
‘We’re not planning for this to be an operation that would require U.S. boots on the ground,’ an official noted.
Pardon my skepticism but do we trust this administration on any “planning” going on by this incompetent lot? Remember the withdrawal from Afghanistan? Since then American bases in the Middle East have been attacked by Iran and its proxies while Joe Biden twiddles his thumbs and goes for ice cream cones.
Exit quote: “This is how desperate Joe Biden is to win the state of Michigan in November. The Uncommitted movement has taken him by surprise and a victory in Michigan is not certain for Biden. It is hard for Biden to win in November without winning Michigan.”
As I said, what could go wrong?
Man, this is giving me 1983 Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon vibes… https://t.co/QGfom0pLV8
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 7, 2024