KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Biden’s Handlers Really Overshot His SOTU Uppers Dosage. “While it’s true that absurdism is integral to my brand of political opinion writing, I never wander far from the truth. Some people may think I’m talking about ‘uppers’ simply because I like to be merciless when writing about Joe Biden. I would remind everyone that I am an entertainer from the 1980s, so I have more than a passing familiarity with what people on high-end stimulants look and act like. POTUS was straight-up wired last night.”