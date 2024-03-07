THEY KEEP TELLING ME THE ECONOMY IS BOOMING BUT I KEEP FINDING STORIES LIKE THESE: Here’s how many Americans are having sex to save on heating bills amid surging utility costs. “Though electricity costs dropped more than 20% in 2023, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, they’re still up 29% from January 2020. Northeastern households that use natural gas were expected to spend about $760 on heat this winter, according to the US Energy Information Center. That estimation rose to $1,700 for propane, $1,460 for electric heat and $1,850 for oil.”

That’s a pretty good excuse, if you and yours were looking for one.