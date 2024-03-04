ROGER KIMBALL: Supreme Court rejects Colorado’s attempt to kick Trump off ballot.

The bottom line? “The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand.” The cherry on top: it was a unanimous decision. “All nine Members of the Court agree with that result.” Ergo: “The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court is reversed,” quod erat faciendum, or, in the words of the document, It is so ordered.

Of course, it was always absurd that the anti-Trump brigade should pretend to save democracy by keeping Trump off the ballot because otherwise the people might vote for him. It was just another example of the malodorous fact that, for these people, “democracy” means “rule by Democrats,” not rule of the people.

The SCOTUS order is cheery news for partisans of genuine democracy, in which the people, not a cabal of self-appointed elites, get to decide who will govern us. But any cheer that is extracted from today’s decision should be tempered by the name John Roberts, chief justice of the Supreme Court.

In the past, Roberts has shown himself to be cautious to the point of cravenness when it comes to appeasing the left. Every time he decides something that favors the conservative principles of originalism, he seems to get nervous and prevail upon the susceptible members of the Court to do something to soothe the left. He did it with Obamacare, and he did it more recently with voting rights and redistricting cases. The question is, will he pressure his colleagues to throw Jack Smith a bone in the classified documents case that the Court just agreed to hear? Stand by.