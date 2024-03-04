COLORADO: Dems unveil ‘system-changer’ bills to limit oil and gas drilling, new emissions. “The bills, which have been in germination since the Legislative Interim Committee on Ozone Quality finished its work in December and in circulation in draft form for two weeks, aim broadly to reduce emissions in sectors ranging from transportation to energy to warehouses. But supporters made it clear that the primary targets of their proposals are oil-and-gas drillers and Suncor Energy, which operates the state’s only refinery in Commerce City.”

The Californication continues.