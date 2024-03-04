KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Garland’s Goons Arrest a Journalist but Trump’s the Threat to Democracy. “The one upside to all of the projection that the Dems do these days is that we know what their plans are. That’s especially true when it comes to all of their caterwauling about Donald Trump and anybody who votes for him being a ‘threat to Democracy.’ It’s one of the main talking points of the stump speech that DOCTOR Mama Jill Biden is giving, as part of the updated Basement Strategy.”