HMM: Elon Musk Claims AI will run out of electricity and transformers in 2025.

“The constraints on AI compute are very predictable… A year ago, the shortage was chips; neural net chips. Then, it was very easy to predict that the next shortage will be voltage step-down transformers. You’ve got to feed the power to these things. If you’ve got 100-300 kilovolts coming out of a utility and it’s got to step down all the way to six volts, that’s a lot of stepping down.

“My not-that-funny joke is that you need transformers to run transformers. You know, the AI is like… There’s this thing called a transformer in AI… I don’t know, it’s a combination of sort of neural nets… Anyway, they’re running out of transformers to run transformers.

“Then, the next shortage will be electricity. They won’t be able to find enough electricity to run all the chips. I think next year, you’ll see they just can’t find enough electricity to run all the chips.

“The simultaneous growth of electric cars and AI, both of which need electricity, both of which need voltage transformers – I think, is creating a tremendous demand for electrical equipment and for electrical power generation.”