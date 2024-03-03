A few hours later, Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokesperson, said that Austin was citing an estimate from the Gaza health ministry and was referring to total Palestinians killed, not just women and children.

“We cannot independently verify these Gaza casualty figures,” Singh said in a statement.

Back in November, Hot Air’s David Strom wrote in astonishment that the New York Times’ Elizabeth Spiers “didn’t know that Hamas runs the Gaza Health Ministry. Let that sink in. She literally did not know that. She thought it was a conspiracy theory.”

Austin apparently doesn’t know that either — or he doesn’t care.