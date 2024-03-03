DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: A Man In Uniform. “Those with a taste for condescension and farce will find more of Lieutenant Colonel Fram’s pronouncements here. Among them, a belief that the competence of the US military, and thus the fate of the world, may hinge on whether modern warriors stipulate their pronouns in all of their emails.”
