I HAVE BEEN SPENDING WAY TOO MUCH OF MY TIME HAVING TO FIGHT ACA7: Alas, that means I have almost no time to post. But it’s Saturday evening, so I have a little bit. My problem is that I only know one topic these days.

As loyal Instapundit readers know, ACA7 is another effort to gut Proposition 209, which amended that California constitution in 1996 to say: “The State shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.”

In 2020, our deep-blue legislature floated a referendum to repeal Prop 209. The effort–known as Prop 16–went down in flames with over 57% of voters opposing the repeal (even though my side was outspent more than 14 to 1).

I figure we can win this again at the ballot box if we have to, but I would much rather not have to spend a year of my life on this. Been there, done that twice now–in 1996 and again in 2020.

Part of the reason for my optimism that this can be defeated in the state senate is fact that ACA7’s chief sponsor keeps referring to ACA7 as necessary to effectuate his plans for reparations. That can’t possibly make it popular with California voters. Opposition to reparations (especially in a non-slave state for goodness sake) is very strong. Maybe, just maybe a sufficient number of state senators will see that.

ACA7 is about clearing a path for REPARATIONS. We know that because its chief sponsor has said so—over and over again. Recently, the Black Caucus held a press conference to discuss its “2024 Reparations Priority Bill Package.” During that event, each caucus member was called… pic.twitter.com/mOBQsOdT59 — Gail Heriot (@GailHeriot) March 2, 2024

