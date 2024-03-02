SO WILL CNN ANCHORS BE LEARNING TO CODE, OR BUILDING SOLAR PANELS? CNN Appears on the Verge of an Epic Collapse.

“CNN is trying to keep up with the news landscape and become a digital-first provider,” a source said. “It makes sense for them to pursue anchors who have already established a presence there — especially if TV becomes history in their portfolio!”

CNN’s previous attempt at a digital platform failed miserably, with it’s subscription-based streaming service, CNN+, a mere three weeks after its launch back in April 2022. CNN+ aimed for an ambitious goal of securing 2 million subscribers within its inaugural year, but only managed a meager 150,000 subscribers and purportedly less than 10,000 daily viewers during its highly-hyped launch, making it clear that it was never going to match projections, resulting in the streaming platform being put out of its misery within a month.

Something tells me CNN is going the way of the Hindenburg.