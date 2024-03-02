IS THERE ANYTHING IT CAN’T DO?! Axios: Hunter Biden’s Sobriety will Save Democracy.

Hunter takes his narcissism to a new level during the interview. He claims he has to stay sober to save democracy. He wants to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and that, in his mind, will save democracy.

Hunter knows his father, who is running for re-election, is worried that his addict son may relapse because mean Republicans are attacking the Biden men. Joe Biden is worried about Hunter’s legal problems. So, Hunter is doing all he can to stay clean and sober. He doesn’t want his drama to be a reason that Trump wins the election in November.

“Most importantly, you have to believe that you’re worth the work, or you’ll never be able to get sober. But I often do think of the profound consequences of failure here,” Hunter said. “Maybe it’s the ultimate test for a recovering addict — I don’t know,” Hunter Biden said. “I have always been in awe of people who have stayed clean and sober through tragedies and obstacles few people ever face. They are my heroes, my inspiration.” He added that in this case, “I have something much bigger than even myself at stake. We are in the middle of a fight for the future of democracy.”

Wow. What an ego. Like other Democrats who claim that a Trump win will be the end of democracy in our constitutional republic, he doesn’t bother to give specifics. It’s a Democrat talking point and they are sticking with it.