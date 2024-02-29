MATT MARGOLIS: I Finally Tried the Apple Vision Pro. “My gut says it would eventually enhance my productivity, I’m not convinced it would improve it enough to justify the price tag. But that could be because of the limited things I got to experience in the demo. I’d need a few weeks of using it and learning how to take full advantage of it to know for sure, and to fully grasp what long term usage is like. Can I research and write multiple articles on it daily? Could I research and write another book with it? All the superficial and fun stuff is great, but not enough to get me to buy it.”

My impression is that Vision Pro is certainly the nicest computer you can wear on your face but still not productive or light or inexpensive enough to want to.