MONEY FOR NOTHING: R.I.P. for Welfare Reform in New York. The welfare rolls shrank dramatically during the Giuliani and Bloomberg administrations, but they’re rising again at the fastest rate in decades, and it’s not just because of illegal immigrants. The city’s emphasis on “equity” and “benefit access” over jobs and self-sufficiency will produce chronically dependent and dissatisfied residents.
