THEY DON’T WANT TO FIX THEIR PLATFORMS; THEY WANT TO FIX YOU: Google Still Doesn’t Get It.

Google is now in full damage-control mode following last week’s embarrassing revelations about the Woke bias baked deep into the company’s Gemini large language model — aka, artificial intelligence.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote to employees in an internal memo, “I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias — to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong.”

Pichai’s memo doesn’t address the root issue. The problem isn’t that users were offended. The problem isn’t that Gemini has “shown bias,” although that phrase is a tell. The problem is that Gemini is biased, and that the rot goes to the heart of its code.

To Sinchai, the problem seems to be that we’re offended because Gemini’s bias was shown — that we could see it.