THEY KEEP TELLING ME THE ECONOMY IS ROARING BUT I KEEP FINDING STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

With a total of $1.13 trillion in debt, credit card debt that moved into serious delinquency amounted to 6.6% in Q4 2023, while it had been around 4% at the end of 2022. Read more: https://t.co/BNKcHEzuWO — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) February 29, 2024

“Growth” under Biden has been bought with unsustainable debt.