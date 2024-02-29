KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Mitch McConnell Needs to Go Away Harder. “My suspicion is that McConnell wants to get out while he still has the political capital to orchestrate who his successor will be. There are a lot of favors that can be called in after two decades in leadership. It was this thought that kept my enthusiasm about McConnell’s news to a minimum. Getting an only slightly younger version of McConnell installed in leadership isn’t really going to be a boon for the GOP.”