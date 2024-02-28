THREAD:
⚡️Campaign Finance 🧵: Letitia James
When I got asked to look into Letitia James’ financials last week, I really wasn’t expecting to find much. As you probably know, James is the Attorney General of New York who just secured a $454 million judgement against Donald Trump.
— Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2024
A few highlights before you click over.
• The first thing you’ll notice when you download and sort the expenditures of any politician running for reelection in a safe seat is how they use their campaign funds to supplement their lifestyles to a degree middle America could never dream of.
• What do I mean? Well, in 2023 alone, James spent over $28,500 on hotels. Over $15,000 of that was spent on luxury hotels in Puerto Rico.
• Then there’s the airfare. In the 5 years she’s been the New York State AG, James’ has spent over $84,000 on airfare to fly herself all over the country.
This includes private jet rentals.
• Tens of thousands spent on “office” at everywhere from Target to BJ’s wholesale.
Over $7,000 dropped at a nightclub in NYC and billed as “office.”
Wait until Mel gets to the part about the “ghost donors” making possible all this largesse.
You should also know that Mel — someone you’ve likely never heard of with the handle “Villagecrazylady” — is just one woman on Twitter, doing the job the entire mainstream media won’t do.
They can’t fail and fold hard enough, fast enough.