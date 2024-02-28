PAUL KRUGMAN PLAYS THE FOOL: ‘White Rural Rage’ Is ‘Single Greatest Threat Facing American Democracy.’

“Distinguished” economist and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is back with another ridiculous op-ed, gang. This time, the elitist, bubble-dwelling left-winger made a complete fool out of himself by declaring “white rural rage” is the “single greatest threat facing America” today.

Not only did Krugman fail to connect the dots between “white rural rage” and whatever “single greatest threat” he concocted in his TDS-riddled brain, but he also failed to provide a single example of how this alleged rage is manifested.

In other words, yet another out-of-touch crock of crap from Mr. Krugman.

In a Monday NYT op-ed titled “The Mystery of White Rural Rage,” Krugman hyperbolically wrote (emphasis, mine):

[P]rogress isn’t painless. Business types and some economists may talk glowingly about the virtues of creative destruction, but the process can be devastating economically and socially for those who find themselves on the destruction side of the equation. This is especially true when technological change undermines not just individual workers but whole communities. This isn’t a hypothetical proposition. It’s a big part of what has happened to rural America. This process and its effects are laid out in devastating, terrifying, and baffling detail in “White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy,” a new book by Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman. I say “devastating” because the hardship of rural Americans is real, “terrifying” because the political backlash to this hardship poses a clear and present danger to our democracy, and “baffling” because at some level I still don’t get the politics.

Krugman doesn’t “get the politics” because his brain, like all left-wing brains, is consumed with all things Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. Sure, progress — pushed by technology — can be difficult for blue-collar America. We get that. But where is the “white rural rage,” Mr. Krugman, and how is it the single greatest threat to America, given that we have hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from all over the world flowing into this country monthly?

And how is “white rural rage” a clear and present danger to our democracy when we see repeat violent offenders regularly released to the streets of Democrat-run cities, often until they commit horrific crimes? I could continue*, but please.