KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I’m Glad Richard Pryor Isn’t Here to See What Woke Is Doing to Stand-Up. “Stand-up used to be rewarded for its boldness. The woke mob wants it neutered, censored, and easy to control. The feds who used to lurk in Lenny Bruce’s audiences have been replaced by woke idiots with too much Twitter/X time on their hands. They’re all trying to force state-approved entertainment on the public.”