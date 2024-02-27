TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden Gets Confused About Year, Spreads False Story About Trump in Softball Interview With Seth Meyers.
REPORTER: "Can you give us a sense of when you think that ceasefire will start?"
BIDEN (confused): "Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend. I mean the end of the weekend. At least my national security advisor tells me that we're close." pic.twitter.com/lY2ffcg3Jh
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 26, 2024
It’s good to see the press taking it easy on the aging Secretary Brezhnev in his dotage: American Press Goes Full Soviet.