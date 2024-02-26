SUCK-UP: Gavin Newsom: Biden’s age is an asset. “As a top Biden-Harris campaign surrogate, the 56-year-old Newsom often faces questions from the media about Biden’s fitness, as well as his own White House ambitions. He has gushed excessively about the president’s devotion to the country and capacity for empathy and declared himself ‘mesmerized’ by the “masterclass” Biden has put on in Washington.”
