February 26, 2024

RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY: A Big Victory Against Grooming in Public Schools. “The fight for religious freedoms in the United States has become progressively more intense in the last three years, as the government has been chipping away at the Establishment Clause by catering to special interest groups that champion causes like child gender mutilation, sexual grooming of children, prohibition of public prayer, and more that are antithetical to many mainstream religious doctrines.”

