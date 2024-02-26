KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The 2024 Trump Train Isn’t Slowing Down for Anything in Its Path. “Trump would end up defeating Haley in her home state by more than 20 percentage points. That’s not merely a convincing victory, that’s an electoral bloodbath, especially given how much more money Haley spent in the primary than Trump.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.