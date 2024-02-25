FEBRUARY: Qatar announces new gas output boost with mega field expansion. “The overall expansion of North Field from 77mtpa currently to 142mtpa by 2030 represents an 85 percent increase in production.”

For export, of course.

January: Joe Biden Halts Natural Gas Exports Over ‘Existential’ Climate Threat. “The move was welcomed by environmentalists as a step toward tackling climate change that would incentivize other nations to switch to renewables, but one urged the Biden administration to consider broadening the measure to other fossil fuel exports.”

It’s fair to ask if the Big Guy got a cut for crippling US exports.