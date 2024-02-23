HMM: History repeats? Why Chinese companies are establishing private armies. “China appears to be going back to its old ways. Its companies are reportedly setting up volunteer armies, something which was more common in the 1970s. Several of the country’s state-owned enterprises and a private firm have established in-house fighting forces over the last year.”
