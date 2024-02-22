OUCH: Rivian stock tanks to all-time low after job cuts, slash in production outlook. “Rivian said on Wednesday it sees vehicle production for 2024 hitting 57,000 units, well below the 80,000 units expected. In terms of full-year profitability, Rivian said it sees an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.70 billion vs. $2.59 billion expected, with capital expenditure outlays hitting $1.75 billion vs. $2.37 billion estimated. Rivian said it would cut 10% of salaried staff, citing economic uncertainty.”