WOEING: Bye, Bye Boeing: Here Comes China’s Comac. “Maybe it will take longer than Boeing hopes for the Comac C919 to gain widespread acceptance. But now that Boeing has consigned itself to Airbus’s crumbs, it’s a matter of when not if Comac squeezes Boeing from the bottom just as hard as Airbus does from the top.”
