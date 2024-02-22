SKYNET DOESN’T APPROVE OF YOUR ATTITUDE: What the Hell Went Wrong with Google Gemini? It Isn’t What You Think. “I don’t believe that there’s anything sinister going on here. Google CEO Sundar Pichai wasn’t sitting at his computer in the days before the image function went live, laughing, ‘MUAHAHAHAHAHA! At last, I have perfected the No White Men algorithm!'”
