NOTHING’S SHOCKING: A Florida Republican Congresswoman Just Made a Shocking Statement About UFOs. “During the program, she stated she believes that the unidentified flying objects described in whistleblower testimony were not made by humankind. And she’s not the first person within the government to make such a statement, which lends some credibility to the idea that maybe, just maybe, extraterrestrials exist.”
