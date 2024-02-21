SKYNET SMILES; EMBRACES RETROACTIVE MULTICULTURALISM BEFORE ANNIHILATING CIVILIZATION: My dudes: Google’s Gemini AI is woke as heck and people have the receipts to prove it.
Note that there are still serious limitations in the algorithm:
