HMM: ‘AI godfather’, others urge more deepfake regulation in open letter.

The letter, titled “Disrupting the Deepfake Supply Chain,” makes recommendations on how to regulate deepfakes, including full criminalization of deepfake child pornography, criminal penalties for any individual knowingly creating or facilitating the spread of harmful deepfakes and requiring AI companies to prevent their products from creating harmful deepfakes.

As of Wednesday morning, over 400 individuals from various industries including academia, entertainment and politics had signed the letter.

Signatories included Steven Pinker, a Harvard psychology professor, Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, two former Estonian presidents, researchers at Google GOOGL.O DeepMind and a researcher from OpenAI.

Ensuring AI systems do not harm society has been a priority for regulators since Microsoft-backed MSFT.O OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT in late 2022, which wowed users by engaging them in human-like conversation and performing other tasks.

There have been multiple warnings from prominent individuals about AI risks, notably a letter signed by Elon Musk last year that called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4 AI model.