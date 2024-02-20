TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE!
So when you've worked on the producing end as I did in my former life, some things are painfully easy to spot when the post-edit is complete.
In this case, I counted 28 cuts in this 2 minute video. 28. In something this short, *maybe* you do 5-6 cuts max. https://t.co/2xS3cSacst
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 21, 2024
I’m so old, I can remember when jump cut ransom note videos were strictly for when the DNC-MSM interviewed Republicans, not to get one of their own over the hurdle.