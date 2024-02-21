KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: It’s Getting Rougher for Biden’s Handlers to Make Him Appear Lifelike. “If it was Adderall that they were pumping him full of before, he’s obviously developed a tolerance. They might be thinking about switching to high quality, uncut cocaine. Rumor has it that there is someone in the First Family with connections for that sort of thing.”
