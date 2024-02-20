ANALYSIS: TRUE. The Left Wants to Hold on to Power, but We’re the Resistance. “The left wants to gobble up as much power as it can, and we’ve seen what Democrats are trying to do to Donald Trump because they see him as a threat. They won’t stop with him. You and I and anyone who believes in freedom and truth are in their sights. We conservatives are the resistance against this wholesale attempt to shut down anyone who stands in the left’s way.”