THAT’S A BIG HAUL: Biden Campaign Reports $42 Million in January Fundraising.

President Biden’s re-election effort on Tuesday said that it raised more than $42 million last month, continuing a strong fundraising streak as he and former President Donald Trump are increasingly likely to face each other in the general election.

Biden, 81, has faced persistent questions about his age and increased anxieties among Democrats who worry that he is trailing in many national and battleground-state polls. But his fundraising has been strong. His campaign said it and related entities had about $130 million in the bank by the end of January, a month during which Trump fended off several GOP challengers for the Republican nomination. Trump handily won party contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley remains his sole challenger ahead of that state’s GOP primary on Saturday.

The Biden numbers include results from his campaign committee, the Democratic National Committee and Biden joint fundraising committees, the campaign said. The $130 million in cash is up from $117 million it reported at the end of 2023. Trump’s campaign and outside political groups reported $65 million in cash at the end of last year.