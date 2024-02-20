IT’S A PITY THEY CAN’T BOTH LOSE: Krugman vs. Krugman. “The soundness of Krugman’s 2006 views on labor economics and immigration has not diminished. What has changed since, however, is the political environment. In 2024, what Krugman said 18 years ago now counts as white nationalist, nativist bigotry, and economic illiteracy.”
